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https://gettr.com/post/p26ntbaaf45
2023.01.29 With the trial launch of GETTRCoin, many people from Africa and Europe want to participate in the promotion of GETTRCoin immediately in their own fields. Together with the progress of AI technology, we will develop a financial payment method without traces to break the barriers of global currency circulation and let everyone benefit from it. NFSC will apply cutting-edge technology to change the world financial landscape, which is also a powerful tool to destroy the Communist Party.
随着GETTRCoin的试运行，很多来自非洲和欧洲的人立即想参与到GETTRCoin在自己领域的推广中。随着人工智能技术的进步，我们将开发出一种无痕迹的金融支付方式，从而打破全球货币流通的壁垒，让每个人都能从中受益，新中国联邦将用高端技术改变世界金融格局，也将成为消灭共产党的利器。
随着GETTRCoin的试运行，很多来自非洲和欧洲的人立即想参与到GETTRCoin在自己领域的推广中。随着人工智能技术的进步，我们将开发出一种无痕迹的金融支付方式，从而打破全球货币流通的壁垒，让每个人都能从中受益，新中国联邦将用高端技术改变世界金融格局，也将成为消灭共产党的利器。