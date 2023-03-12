03.12.23 Mystery Box Sale Unboxing

Taking a look at some new brew swag from tintackers.com. They ran a $10 per piece mystery box sale. I grabbed 3 from them and here they are.Beautiful fit and finish as usual and some nice new wall art. The Delco tacker amazes me that Miller Lite didn't hit them w a cease and desist over that one lol.

Thanks for coming by, spending some time and having a cold one with me.

Remember to like, share and subscribe.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/