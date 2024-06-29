BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MMA Hall of Fame to Soil Savior - Pat Miletich and Marjory Wildcraft talk about strength from soil
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
36 views • 10 months ago

So there are microbes that can clean up heavy metals, PFAF's, and glyphosphates out of your garden soil? Pat Miletich says there are. Pat certainly knws a thing or two about getting high performance out of a system. Not only did he hold the world title in MMA for 4 years, but he then coached dozens of monster champions. Pat says the strength and stamina for ultra athletes comes from the soil.

Ugh! I apologize for the terribel video on this one! But the audio is super clear and the content gold. :)

Want to learn how to grow lots of food in your backyard even if you have no experience, are older, or out of shape? FREE webinar at http://backyardfoodproduction.com

This interview brought to you by The Grow Network

http://thegrownetwork.com


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:9162a637ef28c9d8

Keywords
gardeningsurvivalhowpermacultureto
