Disclosure, clarification, Choice

I have attempted to 'clarify' that the more experiences you go through in life will equate to greater freedoms in making future Choices. So, the more experiences you learn from, the better Choices you will make in the future. Or listen & learn from those who have! The full 'disclosure' is that you limit your freedom the more you rely on government of ANY form. Therefore, also, the larger that government becomes, even within an 'Assembly' of-people-for-The-People, the more freedom you are opening the door to losing!

Unfortunately, people have varying abilities of natural Creator given/allotted sense, due to their life-style "of"[Corporate] artificial intake of food & indoctrination/propaganda.

Under a negative-indebted life-style: "Might makes Right!"

Under today's Corporatocracy THEY don't want to allow anyone to have a 'Choice' in whether to join/contract or NOT with THEM & their AmericanBarAss. foreign inner City of London/Bankster pledged Judicial Branch & police Powers.

Under a Positive Administration you always have that 'Choice' whether or not to participate & become part of that limiting government by-the-people-for-The-People.

Deep State Agents are determined to force all independent businesses to become dependent/parasitic off "Government" [which is usually parasitic itself]. At this point that once "business" is no longer productive nor a benefit to society.

You must read every word in all solicitations ("government" paperwork) to contract as an extremely high paid lawyer does.

'Citizen-Residents' are not self-governing/self-sufficient, THEY sign/vote to have legal [Corporate] REPRESENTATIVES govern THEM. =It is as simple as that!

ALL the 'talking heads' across the media urge you to vote---so you will be legally turning your Power-of-Attorney over to The World Economic Forum="You will own nothing & be happy"=out of your mind!=They know NOT what they do!

Disclosure: Senator Chuck Schumer's 64-page Bill that was rejected implies "The government has physical evidence Non-human Intelligence built UAPs and has passed this engineering over to private corporations."

In view of what Anna Von Reitz has recently published, and that current 'Service providing Government' was unlawfully converted to a privately own corporation: http://annavonreitz.com/manvhuman2.pdf it is a revealing disclosure that both 'hue-man' & corporations exist in only a 2-dimensional [legal contract] sense.

This is to fool you into complying/signing-up in-to the poorer choice of 2 jurisdictions! The 2nd is a commercial contract for you to be ruled-over by a REPRESENTATIVE or Maritime Judge.

I as a living 'man' [a non-hue-man] can build an atmospheric sailing saucer (1st phase UFO)!