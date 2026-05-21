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Cognitive Dissidents: Trump’s Blanket Pardon, AI Saturation Strategy, & the Massie Moment
Geopolitics & Empire
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Join the Cognitive Dissidents as they examine recent events with an eye toward understanding what’s really going on behind the official narratives, planning ahead, and keeping the lines of communication open to help like-minded people stay sane! This week the Dissidents discuss the crazy deal Trump made to insulate himself and everyone he knows and loves from ever being harassed by the government for anything they’ve done or might be accused of doing in the future. We also discuss China, LNG, the North American Union, Cuba, the American election cycle and much more.


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About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.


About Monica Perez

The Monica Perez Shows offers analysis of top headlines with an eye to pulling back the curtain on the propaganda, revealing the true agenda behind the news of the day and why it matters. Monica also provides fascinating conversations with principled thought leaders and subject matter experts in areas of interest to the truth & liberty communities.

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trumpbitcoincollapseenergyirseconomyaichinaelectionsbanana republicfeudalismlngmassiedata centers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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