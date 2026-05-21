Cognitive Dissidents: Trump’s Blanket Pardon, AI Saturation Strategy, & the Massie Moment

Join the Cognitive Dissidents as they examine recent events with an eye toward understanding what’s really going on behind the official narratives, planning ahead, and keeping the lines of communication open to help like-minded people stay sane! This week the Dissidents discuss the crazy deal Trump made to insulate himself and everyone he knows and loves from ever being harassed by the government for anything they’ve done or might be accused of doing in the future. We also discuss China, LNG, the North American Union, Cuba, the American election cycle and much more.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS!) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money (FREE "Plan B" Report!) https://expatmoney.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Parallel Systems https://parallelmike.com

Parallel Substack https://parallelsystems.substack.com

Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com

Monica Perez Substack https://monicaperezshow.substack.com





About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.





About Monica Perez

The Monica Perez Shows offers analysis of top headlines with an eye to pulling back the curtain on the propaganda, revealing the true agenda behind the news of the day and why it matters. Monica also provides fascinating conversations with principled thought leaders and subject matter experts in areas of interest to the truth & liberty communities.