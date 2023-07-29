Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SarsCov2 does not Exist - Covid is a Fraud - Australia goes to Court
channel image
Orgon
3 Subscribers
48 views
Published 17 hours ago

Presentation by Solihin Millin a Covid Protestor falsely arrested by the Victorian Police for incitement in August of 2020, fights back by lodging a Civil Class Action for 26 million Australians (and soon a Criminal) case against the Australian Governments for Fraud against all Australians in the Federal Court of Australia

Keywords
crimearrestfraudaustraliacompensationincitementcovidsarscov2

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket