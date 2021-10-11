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Standing Armies are Dangerous to Liberty: Antifederalist Brutus No. 10
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80 views • October 11, 2021
“The liberties of a people are in danger from a large standing army,” wrote Brutus in his 10th paper. He gave 2 reasons why, discussed a proposed coup in 1783, responded to Hamilton’s Federalist 25, proposed an amendment, and reminded people that they won’t have anything close to true representation.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: October 11, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: October 11, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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