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SMHP: Sirius Dog Star Exposed - The More You Know! [17.03.2021]
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114 views • March 19, 2021
Pinned by Shaking My Head Productions 2 - 4 hours ago
I decided to make a 3rd YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q-7Q3nP_4296hQ-EMvTg
Please subscribe to it when you have a few minutes. This will be the last channel I make on YT. I'm not giving up on the people who need to see this the most and they are on this platform. My big channel got deleted a month ago and now this channel is being targeted for removal. I will be loading some of my most important videos on my 3rd channel SMHP3 and once that is gone, then I'm done with YT. Find all my content in the links in the description box. Thanks for all of your support. Stay blessed friends.
Video Resources:
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...................................................................................
LXXXVIII finis temporis - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmt5LlxFlX7_NlB0fvEXRjg
..............................................
Thescariestmovieever - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8fiE2-s0SZu6Onb8lNLMQ
..............................................
BABYLON WATCH - Exposing Mystery Babylon - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-Fvok5Pu-8-kOtvpljl9Q
.............................................
Teedy247 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfA_VoxJQRnnIvwyIl2AU5w/videos
..............................................
End Song: Valerie Boyd - My Soul Loves Jesus
Shaking My Head Productions 2
58.7K subscribers
2,688 views • Mar 17, 2021
https://youtu.be/GpS_Iaf0hck
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe... - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf... - YT Channel
I decided to make a 3rd YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q-7Q3nP_4296hQ-EMvTg
Please subscribe to it when you have a few minutes. This will be the last channel I make on YT. I'm not giving up on the people who need to see this the most and they are on this platform. My big channel got deleted a month ago and now this channel is being targeted for removal. I will be loading some of my most important videos on my 3rd channel SMHP3 and once that is gone, then I'm done with YT. Find all my content in the links in the description box. Thanks for all of your support. Stay blessed friends.
Video Resources:
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...................................................................................
LXXXVIII finis temporis - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmt5LlxFlX7_NlB0fvEXRjg
..............................................
Thescariestmovieever - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8fiE2-s0SZu6Onb8lNLMQ
..............................................
BABYLON WATCH - Exposing Mystery Babylon - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-Fvok5Pu-8-kOtvpljl9Q
.............................................
Teedy247 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfA_VoxJQRnnIvwyIl2AU5w/videos
..............................................
End Song: Valerie Boyd - My Soul Loves Jesus
Shaking My Head Productions 2
58.7K subscribers
2,688 views • Mar 17, 2021
https://youtu.be/GpS_Iaf0hck
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe... - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf... - YT Channel
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