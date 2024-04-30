Dr. Andrew Kaufman





April 26, 2024





During this livestream, you’ll learn:





- How your sweat glands function for detox and how you can aid in this process to keep your body clean.





- Why antiperspirants can be harmful to your long-term health





- The root cause of body odour and what you can do to mitigate it (without the use of harmful chemicals)





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4rnyvn-healthy-living-livestream-sweating-for-detox.html