Dr. Andrew Kaufman
April 26, 2024
The doors to my True Living Fellowship are now open! Sign up here: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/true-living-fellowship.
During this livestream, you’ll learn:
- How your sweat glands function for detox and how you can aid in this process to keep your body clean.
- Why antiperspirants can be harmful to your long-term health
- The root cause of body odour and what you can do to mitigate it (without the use of harmful chemicals)
Never miss an announcement by signing up to my newsletter at https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/newsletter
Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4rnyvn-healthy-living-livestream-sweating-for-detox.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.