DeBlasio's Big Rotting Apple. Rampant Drug Use in Broad Daylight

Manhattan, NY

Rampant drug use in broad daylight among in the heart of Manhattan as crime spikes 41%:

Streets are 'littered with broken crack pipes, trash, urine, and feces'



Disturbing scenes of homeless people in New York City's storied Garment District near Penn Station shooting up and dealing drugs in broad daylight as the crime in the area has spiked 41 percent since last year.



Homelessness in the area has been a years-long issue but has become more rampant in recent months, with people not even trying to hide their drug use.



Photos taken by DailyMail.com show one man with what appears to be drug paraphernalia in his hand, and another slumped over in a wheelchair.



Neighbors say police presence remains scarce, and outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio has been criticized for 'coddling addicts' and not working to get the drugs off the streets.



Crime in the Midtown South Precinct, which includes the Garment District, is up 41 percent this year through Sept. 19 compared to the same period in 2020, according to NYPD crime data.



The most eye-popping spikes are in the number of robberies - which increased 189 percent from 97 to 280 - and felony assaults - which increased 151 percent from 131 to 329.



The number of shooting victims jumped from one to 10 and hate crimes are up from three to 27.