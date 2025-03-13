Thomas Massie is the line in the sand | Stew Peters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Thomas Massie is the line in the sand.
Trump is going to find out how much power our unified movement actually wields.
We will save Massie at all costs and expose MAGA as being nothing more than Israeli handlers pulling Trump’s strings and a few sellout “influencer” accounts.
https://x.com/realstewpeters/status/1899648879563337982?t=ezX15aUEWEmJfg1_57PzLw&s=19
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/