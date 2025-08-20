© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Geoffrey Hinton known as “the Godfather of AI” on military use of AI.
“We will see swarms of drones that go and kill people.”
Leading technology companies, including Microsoft and Google, Palantir, are training AI systems in Gaza that are intended for global deployment.
People should be aware they are using Gaza as a testing ground - YOU will be next!!
