Geoffrey Hinton known as “the Godfather of AI” on military use of AI
194 views • 3 days ago

Geoffrey Hinton known as “the Godfather of AI” on military use of AI.

“We will see swarms of drones that go and kill people.”

Leading technology companies, including Microsoft and Google, Palantir, are training AI systems in Gaza that are intended for global deployment.

People should be aware they are using Gaza as a testing ground - YOU will be next!!

Source @Real World News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

googlemicrosoftpalantirmilitary use of ai
