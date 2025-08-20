Geoffrey Hinton known as “the Godfather of AI” on military use of AI.



“We will see swarms of drones that go and kill people.”



Leading technology companies, including Microsoft and Google, Palantir, are training AI systems in Gaza that are intended for global deployment.

People should be aware they are using Gaza as a testing ground - YOU will be next!!



