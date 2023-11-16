179 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Another Angel - The Final Call, Come Out Of Babylon My People!

In Episode 179 we discuss another Angel's message, the fourth Angel of Revelation 18. With the same warning as the second Angel that Babylon has fallen, fallen. But this time with an earnest call to come out of that Babylonian system. This is the final call for all God's people that keeps His commandments and have the faith Of Jesus! Now is the time to cut all ties with Babylon, so as to not be destroyed along with it by the Brightness of the Coming of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
