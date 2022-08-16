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8/14/2022 Miles Guo: 5 of the Communist China's largest SOEs announced to delist from the U.S. stock market, what does it mean? American Depository Receipts are kind of intermediary financial scam manipulated by Wall Street and the CCP, and in case of one case is exposed, it would be another collapse of Lehman Brothers or Enron; the economic competition between CCP China and the United States will definitely lead to economic war and finally economic disaster