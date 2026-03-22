Trump Said He Destroyed "100% of Iran's Military" — Iran Just Fired Again





Mar 21, 2026 UNITED STATES

Oil markets and regional security tensions remain elevated as military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran continue, despite claims from Washington that Iranian capabilities have been significantly degraded.





Recent statements from Donald Trump have asserted that Iran’s military capacity has been largely neutralized, but ongoing missile launches and regional attacks suggest that Iran retains the ability to conduct strikes, particularly using missiles and asymmetric systems. Reports confirm that Iran has launched ballistic missiles toward U.S.-linked targets, highlighting continued escalation rather than resolution.





In this video we analyze the latest developments and the broader geopolitical context.





In this video we cover:





• Trump’s claims regarding the destruction of Iran’s military capabilities

• Verified reports of continued Iranian missile launches and retaliation

• The role of asymmetric warfare including drones and mobile launch systems

• Gaps between strategic claims and operational realities on the ground

• Implications for regional escalation and global energy markets





This content provides geopolitical and economic analysis based on publicly available information.





Sources:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/...





https://www.reuters.com/world/us/with...



