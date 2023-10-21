Israeli Air Force Bombed the Market in Beit Lahia in the Northern Gaza Strip today

Israeli Air Force bombed the market in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip just minutes ago.
Adding past info:
War criminal Benjamin Netanyahu explained back in 1986 that accidentally bombing a hospital is not terrorism:
💬 “I’ll try to give an example of what terrorism is not. In 1944, the British Royal Air Force goes on a bombing mission. The target is Gestapo headquarters in Copenhagen. The perfect goal. Planes drop bombs and miss. Instead of the Gestapo headquarters, they end up in a children's hospital, and many children die. This is an accidental tragic outcome of the war. This can happen. But this is not terrorism.”
