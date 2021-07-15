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WTF - FIRST THE LOCKDOWNS & NOW WE HAVE TO DEAL WITH THIS BULLSHIT - HELL’S GRANNIES
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180 views • July 15, 2021
The Summer of Joy is upon us so now it’s time to relax and enjoy some damn good fun folks and that is why I have been putting up Fun, Comedic and Joyful videos to put a smile on all your faces.
YEP folks from way back in 1971 when I was 11 years old. I used to love watching Monty Python but only in Black & White TV. We only had 3 channels 2 English and one French. We never got cable till 1979. Fortunately we got a Quazar Color TV in 1972 with a drawer that pulled out and you could see all the tubes to change out if you needed to do so.
Hope you had a good laugh with this upload folks ;-)
YEP folks from way back in 1971 when I was 11 years old. I used to love watching Monty Python but only in Black & White TV. We only had 3 channels 2 English and one French. We never got cable till 1979. Fortunately we got a Quazar Color TV in 1972 with a drawer that pulled out and you could see all the tubes to change out if you needed to do so.
Hope you had a good laugh with this upload folks ;-)
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