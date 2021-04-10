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JUDGE MANDATES MOM & CHILD MUST GET COVID VACCINE OR LOSE CUSTODY
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250 views • April 10, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



You can help mom fight this scourge of abuse and evil by supporting her legal fees at https://www.gofundme.com/f/liberating-logan

Melanie Joseph joins the program to share her story of extreme system abuse. Judge Dale Cohen of Broward County Florida rules mom and son must get a COVID vaccine for her to retain custody of her son. Never mind the mounting evidence (see government Vaers system) of adverse effects and deaths worldwide from the COVID vaccine when inexpensive, more effective and much safer COVID treatments exist AND kids are significantly less at risk from COVID than from the vaccine. You can help mom fight this scourge of abuse and evil by supporting her legal fees at https://www.gofundme.com/f/liberating-logan

Join Ebener (my patreon replacement) or SarahWestall.tv and see many exclusives. Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Desolate" by Zac Nelson, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy