NATO Rutte warned that India, China, & Brazil “could suffer greatly ”after 50 days from secondary sanctions if they continue trading with Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that India, China, and Brazil “could suffer greatly” from secondary sanctions if they continue trading with Russia. In Washington, DC today.

He urged them to pressure Moscow to stop military operations in Ukraine:

“Please, call Vladimir Putin and tell him he needs to take peace negotiations seriously,” Rutte said.

🚨US economic blackmail against India? Ruling party responds

BJP leader Savio Rodrigues tells Sputnik India:👇

💬 "India will always act in its national interest. We buy Russian oil not to please or provoke anyone — but to ensure affordable energy for our 1.4 billion citizens. If Senator Graham thinks a 500% tariff will intimidate India, he is severely misreading today’s geopolitical reality. India is not a client state. We are a sovereign nation with a spine — and we will not be bullied into surrendering our economic freedom."

‘MAGA did not vote for more weapons to Ukraine’ - X post

MTG (Marjorie Taylor Greene) with a reminder for Trump

🔍Trump’s Ukraine reversal represents ‘complete betrayal of America First’, could cost him dearly in 2026

The president claims that his plans to ramp up arms deliveries to Ukraine and threaten Russia with secondary tariffs are designed to help end the conflict, “when in fact these steps are serving to prolong and escalate the war unnecessarily with no end in sight,” ex-US Army staff officer David Pyne told Sputnik.

“Trump fails to understand that it is US military assistance to Ukrainian dictator Volodymyr Zelensky that is the chief obstacle to achieving a realistic and durable peace settlement, not an unwillingness on the part of Putin to compromise,” Pyne, deputy head of the EMP Task Force, said.

👉Costly policy mistake

Since the policy reversal “represents a complete betrayal of Trump’s America First conservative voting base,” who elected him in part based on his pledge to end the crisis, it threatens to derail his presidency, according to Pyne.

❓Pyne’s recommendation? End all US weapons and offensive intelligence support to Ukraine, pressure Zelensky to resign and hold elections, and broadly, accept Russia’s peace terms, so that Trump can get back to his “overriding grand strategic vision” of a “geostrategic partnership with Russia.”