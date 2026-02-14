Courage Truth Freedom Call 14 February 2026

Andrew made another call out today and it goes like this: Marian’s story of COURAGE, TRUTH & FREEDOM will INSPIRE, UNITE & MOBILISE.



Knowing the kind of man Marian was, what he WENT THROUGH, what he DID, what he REPRESENTED… And how a man like this was literally betrayed by society – DENIAL, APATHY, LACK OF UNITY & LACK OF COURAGE… Resulting in the ABUSE, TORTURE & MURDER of a defenceless elderly WAR HERO…



THE TRUTH IS SIMPLE.

The number of people ultimately responsible for most of the world’s problems is relatively small.

THE SOLUTION IS SIMPLE.

Humanity makes use of Marian’s example and UNITES… And then simply does WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE:



STEP ONE.

Make this message of Marian’s story reach ALL corners of the earth to INSPIRE, UNITE & MOBILISE in COURAGE, TRUTH & FREEDOM.



STEP TWO.

Come together in PEOPLE POWER – You know the rest of the story.



ON BEHALF OF HUMANITY… THANK YOU…



“If you want to be FREE you do WHATEVER IT TAKES”