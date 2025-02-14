Unmask all the Enslavement Psyops = dream, ai hook-up soul trap (why people do it)

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

EOD in the News / VCAST Covers

Free Speech psyop K. West vs Ai non consented Jewish Actors flipping off K. West (what is the scam to have Ai censorship). Will Paula White bring in a one world satanic religion? VCAST covers 3 government actions that will drive ID2020 that will totally enslave you including finding $100 B in payments made to people without an ID. Think about the contrived Ai gov. solve. Trump to purchase $400 M armed Teslas (creepy). Another river turns red and the moon is slowly turning red (EOD signs). Trump to eliminate penny’s, first step to a cashless society. Will nickels be next? How will they completely eliminate cash? How does this fit Trumps push for Crypto. What is up with the Goat idol at Mar-a-Lago that is Anti-Christ to the core. How does this fit human trafficking. How will the Bible be banned? How could DOGE save $70 Billion and stop child trafficking (doubt they will touch it}? Discuss the GAZA land theft (no Trump is not buying the land). What is the real reason to genocide and steal the land from the false flag stand down? Did you celebrate the golden pager Isreal gift to Trump to commemorate the pager attack on Children? Trump said to destroy Iran if assassinated (false flag watch). Ai Government to stop fraud (bait and switch). The Mexican / Canada Tariff delay that puts troops on our border. Is the stage being set for USA invasion / terror attacks (already been invaded)? Cover Larry Ellison’s NWO speech for Ai government. Last, cover a dream with 3 MOTB System benefits for Brain Computer Interfaces. Dream’s totally blaspheme the holy ghost, the unpardonable sin.



