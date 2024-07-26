❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week July 19 – July 25, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▪️For the first time since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Yemeni Houthis attacked Tel Aviv. The strike was conducted with the new Yafa UAV, killing one Israeli and injuring several others.
▪️In response, the IDF Air Force bombed the port of Al Hodeidah in western Yemen. The airstrikes resulted in a massive fire at the fuel storage area and the deaths of nine people.
▪️In addition, U.S.-British coalition aviation also struck the Arab republic. The Yemeni group's facilities in Al Hodeidah and Hajjah provinces came under fire.
▪️Nevertheless, Ansar Allah fighters later again attempted to attack Israeli territory. A surface-to-surface missile was launched at the city of Eilat, and Israeli air defenses intercepted the munition.
▪️Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea region continued unabated. The Yemenis fired an anti-ship missile and a UAV at the Lobivia container ship in the Gulf of Aden, but they landed near the ship.
▪️In northeastern Syria, the Kurdish administration announced an amnesty for some 1,200 prisoners from a prison in the Gweiran neighborhood in the city of Hasakah. A significant portion of those released had previously been convicted of involvement in the terrorist Islamic State.
▪️In the areas bordering Turkey in Syria, Kurdish militias attacked the positions of pro-Turkish groups. Up to 11 Syrian National Army fighters were killed in sorties near Aazaz, Al Bab and Marea.
▪️In response, Turkish forces launched artillery strikes on Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces facilities. The hits were recorded in the area of Tell Rifaat and Menbij, with casualties among civilians.
Source @rybar
