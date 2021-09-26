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New NSW Police Protocol Of Brutal, Senseless Violence Against Peaceful Protestors And Non-Compliant [25.09.2021]
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170 views • September 26, 2021
'This is not about your “safety” - this is about their Power and Control over you.'
512 views Sep 25, 2021
Tim Truth · GroupDiscover. com
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https://youtu.be/xNtc6frRKho
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512 views Sep 25, 2021
Tim Truth · GroupDiscover. com
5.09K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xNtc6frRKho
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Q29eTzce_6sjg79i2K-WQ
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
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