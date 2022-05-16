Did The Biden Admin Intentionally Create A Baby Food Shortage?

Biden and FDA closed the largest baby formula plant in America and are refusing to allow the plant to open. The plant needs the FDA to approve it and the FDA is ignoring them during this crisis. We also know the Government bought up massive amounts of Formula to give to Illegals and not you.DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.Video Sources:1) Newsmax - Stinchfield - On the FDA not allowing the baby food plant to open.2) Speed the Shift - Info Wars explains the plant shutdown.3) Pallets Of Baby Formula Being Kept At Border For Illegals