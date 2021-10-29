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The Secret Religion That Rules The World [Jun 10, 2021]
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81 views • October 29, 2021
X Factor Winner Altiyan Childs Reveals The World's Secret Religion.
Copyright: Altijan 'Childs' Juric
Original video link:
https://youtu.be/bZ4NTdSK5ac
"This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying."
2 Peter 3:3
"In the last days scoffers will come, walking according to their own lusts"
'The tares shall be separated from the wheat'
- Obadiah
The Shroud Of Turin Revisited...
(Latest Scientific Consensus)
Part 1:
https://youtu.be/pdwnTpWXi3M
Part 2:
https://youtu.be/efEDb2jHyMY
3D image/sculpture
https://youtu.be/w4RBXVs70_g
'This is not Altiyan Childs channel. But many channels are mirroring this video to expose this hidden darkness. I do remember seeing this gentleman's name, but now I can't recall it. As soon as I find out his name and his channel, I'll comment it here. Check back.'
660 views Jun 10, 2021
The KeenTribe
5.72K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iSCmLWCqISs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC143v7hiHTXvL3qcXKR_a5A
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheKeenTribe/videos
Copyright: Altijan 'Childs' Juric
Original video link:
https://youtu.be/bZ4NTdSK5ac
"This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying."
2 Peter 3:3
"In the last days scoffers will come, walking according to their own lusts"
'The tares shall be separated from the wheat'
- Obadiah
The Shroud Of Turin Revisited...
(Latest Scientific Consensus)
Part 1:
https://youtu.be/pdwnTpWXi3M
Part 2:
https://youtu.be/efEDb2jHyMY
3D image/sculpture
https://youtu.be/w4RBXVs70_g
'This is not Altiyan Childs channel. But many channels are mirroring this video to expose this hidden darkness. I do remember seeing this gentleman's name, but now I can't recall it. As soon as I find out his name and his channel, I'll comment it here. Check back.'
660 views Jun 10, 2021
The KeenTribe
5.72K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iSCmLWCqISs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC143v7hiHTXvL3qcXKR_a5A
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheKeenTribe/videos
Keywords
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