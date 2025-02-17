BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Whiskey Rebellion Coverup: What They Don't Want You to Know
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
365 followers
2 months ago

Almost everything we've been taught about the Whiskey Rebellion is based on a coverup - one designed to push the myth that federal power is unbeatable and resistance is futile. But the real history tells a very different story. This was a powerful movement of tax resistance that ultimately nullified the hated excise tax into oblivion. In this episode, learn the forgotten examples of resistance from Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, and more.

Path to Liberty: February 17, 2025

libertynullificationhistorylibertariangeorge washingtonresist10th amendmentalexander hamiltonnullifywhiskey rebellionrothbard
