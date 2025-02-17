The Whiskey Rebellion Coverup: What They Don't Want You to Know

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Almost everything we've been taught about the Whiskey Rebellion is based on a coverup - one designed to push the myth that federal power is unbeatable and resistance is futile. But the real history tells a very different story. This was a powerful movement of tax resistance that ultimately nullified the hated excise tax into oblivion. In this episode, learn the forgotten examples of resistance from Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, and more.
Path to Liberty: February 17, 2025