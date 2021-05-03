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WHY IS BILL GATES BUYING ALL THE FARMLAND?
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151 views • May 03, 2021
Bill Gates is now the largest farmland owner in America. Let's talk about why.
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Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
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About reallygraceful:
To better understand the present, we must examine the past. This channel is dedicated to connecting the two, providing context and asking questions along the way. There is no partisan agenda, strictly just the pursuit of information and answers. These videos are highly sourced, with the sources always pinned as the top comment.
SOURCE: reallygraceful
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