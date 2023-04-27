https://gettr.com/post/p2fhq3kce5e

April 25, 2023, Ava @S7Gril interviews three Conservative Daily guests on @NFSCSpeaks, Joe Oltmann/David Clements, and Apollo.

Ava pointed out that although the "first victim" name was not specified in the indictment, everyone knew it was Mr. Guo Wengui. But so far, Mr. Guo Wengui is still being held without bail, but the two CCP secret police officers who were prosecuted and arrested were indeed released on bail on the day of the trial.

Conservative Daily 节目的三位嘉宾, Joe Oltmann/David Clements and Apollo.

Ava指出起诉书中虽然没有明确“第一受害者”的名字，但是大家都知道那就是郭文贵先生。但是至今，郭文贵先生还被关押不被允许保释，但是两名被起诉并被逮捕的中共秘密警察确在庭审当天就被保释出去。

