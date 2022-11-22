Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Are Your Thoughts About Black Trump Supporters? (Part I) | Face To Face feat. @AmirXOdom
53 views
channel image
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
Published 6 days ago |

In this episode of Face To Face I'm joined by @Amir Odom, and we talk to people about their thoughts about black americans that support President Trump.


If you want to see part two, check the link below!:
https://www.brighteon.com/0d9bc4bd-2925-4323-9500-e9a9b73f064b


If you'd like to support Amir and his work, check out @Amir Odom on Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram! @AmirXOdom


FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM: @JamesKlug

FOLLOW ME ON FACEBOOK: @RealJamesKlug

FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER: @RealJamesKlug

Keywords
trumpinterviewblackbidenjamesinterviewssupportersupportersonthestreetmanklug

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket