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2) Membre du personnel de l'ONU: 5G est une guerre contre l'humanité
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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37 views • November 24, 2020
Enregistré en mai 2018, réunion du personnel du Centre international des Nations unies à Vienne.

Publié sur ma chaîne Youtube "Clarity with Claire Edwards", mars 25, 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEJ_KRULCxo | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNZOtrAzJzg
| https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA

Article:
UN Staff Member: 5G Is War on Humanity | January 4, 2019 | Claire Edwards: https://takebackyourpower.net/un-staff-member-5g-is-war-on-humanity/

MISE À JOUR IMPORTANTE :
Claire Edwards, co-fondatrice de l'Appel Stop 5G sur la Terre et l'Espace, retire son nom en tant que signataire et met fin à son association avec Arthur Firstenberg en raison de manquements à l'éthique et d'un manque de neutralité. Il s'agit d'une compilation de 3 textes récupérés dans des documents bi-traduits, c'est pourquoi la pagination n'a pas de sens: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/press_release-5g-appeal_cut-merged.pdf
Vidéo sur l'événement par '5g awareness' channel en jan 19, 2020: Is the Stop5G Movement Being Hijacked? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JuiJtwH_uo | (miroirs) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWCJ1QCIm9NR/ | https://www.bitchute.com/video/liOt3EHMMVrN/
Keywords
emf5gexposeguterresmedecinesanteprecautionpersonnel des nations uniessecretaire-generalcentre international de viennebooster wi-fieffets biologiques
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy