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2) Membre du personnel de l'ONU: 5G est une guerre contre l'humanité
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37 views • November 24, 2020
Enregistré en mai 2018, réunion du personnel du Centre international des Nations unies à Vienne.
Publié sur ma chaîne Youtube "Clarity with Claire Edwards", mars 25, 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEJ_KRULCxo | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNZOtrAzJzg
| https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA
Article:
UN Staff Member: 5G Is War on Humanity | January 4, 2019 | Claire Edwards: https://takebackyourpower.net/un-staff-member-5g-is-war-on-humanity/
MISE À JOUR IMPORTANTE :
Claire Edwards, co-fondatrice de l'Appel Stop 5G sur la Terre et l'Espace, retire son nom en tant que signataire et met fin à son association avec Arthur Firstenberg en raison de manquements à l'éthique et d'un manque de neutralité. Il s'agit d'une compilation de 3 textes récupérés dans des documents bi-traduits, c'est pourquoi la pagination n'a pas de sens: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/press_release-5g-appeal_cut-merged.pdf
Vidéo sur l'événement par '5g awareness' channel en jan 19, 2020: Is the Stop5G Movement Being Hijacked? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JuiJtwH_uo | (miroirs) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWCJ1QCIm9NR/ | https://www.bitchute.com/video/liOt3EHMMVrN/
Publié sur ma chaîne Youtube "Clarity with Claire Edwards", mars 25, 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEJ_KRULCxo | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNZOtrAzJzg
| https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA
Article:
UN Staff Member: 5G Is War on Humanity | January 4, 2019 | Claire Edwards: https://takebackyourpower.net/un-staff-member-5g-is-war-on-humanity/
MISE À JOUR IMPORTANTE :
Claire Edwards, co-fondatrice de l'Appel Stop 5G sur la Terre et l'Espace, retire son nom en tant que signataire et met fin à son association avec Arthur Firstenberg en raison de manquements à l'éthique et d'un manque de neutralité. Il s'agit d'une compilation de 3 textes récupérés dans des documents bi-traduits, c'est pourquoi la pagination n'a pas de sens: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/press_release-5g-appeal_cut-merged.pdf
Vidéo sur l'événement par '5g awareness' channel en jan 19, 2020: Is the Stop5G Movement Being Hijacked? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JuiJtwH_uo | (miroirs) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWCJ1QCIm9NR/ | https://www.bitchute.com/video/liOt3EHMMVrN/
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