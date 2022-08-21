Psinergists: humans transducing their life experience with topical knowledge through a transiotry time in history

i had to pause mid cheese wheel to respond to how brilliant the folks commenting are and share the powerful expression of holding yourself accountable especially through gruesomely uncomfortable physical data so we can help one another heal and survive. this is electromagnetic warfare and we have kids or someone we love who needs us and most of all, all of us have someone outside this cube dimension we live in who loves us and makes sure we know it. Amen, gratias Deo. the folks here on my channel are ahead of the boopchute and youtube doctoral or academic slide it out allowances bc i come from oss family who helped engineer the functional backbone of communication interdimensionally and i provide a major missing gear or primary spoke to their perpetual wh33l of terr0r. i want their machinations out in the open so humans have free will restored to their bone, sinew and tissue, wireless or not, subtle manipulation becomes overt domination with mathematical aggregation. it is algebra … not houdini. /~s

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