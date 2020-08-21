© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bombshell Evidence that COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • August 21, 2020
Vaccines + 5G: "This is what the game is, this is the strategy...these people are mentally ill."
[Mirror: Original Upload Date: Aug 20, 2020. YT views as of 8/21/20: 17k+ and growing]
"Covid is said to be encapsulated RNA which is used to copy DNA to take it out of the nucleus. DNA cannot leave the nucleus. So this connection may be simply a coincidence. What we do know is when we inject RNA or DNA into us that mimics our own DNA, we get auto-immune diseases and we know that vaccines will cause these problems. Let's keep researching and learning..."
Can RNA affect DNA? Yes. https://phys.org/news/2020-01-rna-effect-dna.html
"Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada."
https://yummy.doctor
https://healingwithDMSO.com
https://yumnaturals.com
Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y1KzCKrZ3A
YT Channel: "YumNaturals Emporium"
YT Comment (Aug 20, 2020):
Amandha, this is TOO awesome. . . and what I mean is that it's extremely dangerous to the system. So PLEASE, if you haven't already, upload it to BitChute AND please put it on your websites as a downloadable video file. I teach English online and, like many others, I share all the info that I can get my hands on. So, while I am teaching a language, I am sprinkling in Truths. I review videos, documents, websites, of both the Scientism side as well as the Truth side. It is a most wonderful experience. However, we cannot let down our guard for a single moment...ESPECIALLY with information this damning. I love all that you do and share! Peace, sister.
____________________
Vital information on the C - V Vacc!ne - You can change stem cells using mRNA.
https://youtu.be/t9cViG95pbg
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/amp/
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf?sfvrsn=3662fcb6_2
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log%24=nuclalign&from=63648346&to=63648363
https://www.gardasilsyndrome.com/
https://helenlobato.com/2017/12/07/gardasil-syndrome/
[Mirror: Original Upload Date: Aug 20, 2020. YT views as of 8/21/20: 17k+ and growing]
"Covid is said to be encapsulated RNA which is used to copy DNA to take it out of the nucleus. DNA cannot leave the nucleus. So this connection may be simply a coincidence. What we do know is when we inject RNA or DNA into us that mimics our own DNA, we get auto-immune diseases and we know that vaccines will cause these problems. Let's keep researching and learning..."
Can RNA affect DNA? Yes. https://phys.org/news/2020-01-rna-effect-dna.html
"Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada."
https://yummy.doctor
https://healingwithDMSO.com
https://yumnaturals.com
Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y1KzCKrZ3A
YT Channel: "YumNaturals Emporium"
YT Comment (Aug 20, 2020):
Amandha, this is TOO awesome. . . and what I mean is that it's extremely dangerous to the system. So PLEASE, if you haven't already, upload it to BitChute AND please put it on your websites as a downloadable video file. I teach English online and, like many others, I share all the info that I can get my hands on. So, while I am teaching a language, I am sprinkling in Truths. I review videos, documents, websites, of both the Scientism side as well as the Truth side. It is a most wonderful experience. However, we cannot let down our guard for a single moment...ESPECIALLY with information this damning. I love all that you do and share! Peace, sister.
____________________
Vital information on the C - V Vacc!ne - You can change stem cells using mRNA.
https://youtu.be/t9cViG95pbg
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/amp/
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf?sfvrsn=3662fcb6_2
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log%24=nuclalign&from=63648346&to=63648363
https://www.gardasilsyndrome.com/
https://helenlobato.com/2017/12/07/gardasil-syndrome/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.