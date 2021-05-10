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When Common Sense Is a Crime
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80 views • May 10, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains why racial profiling — which is illegal — is no different from age or sex profiling, both of which are legal. To ask police to pretend that blacks are no more likely than whites to commit crime is like asking them to pretend that 17 year olds are no more likely than 70 year olds to commit crime.
First posted to YouTube on April 8, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on April 8, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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