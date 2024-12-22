BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cancel Culture, Luigi Mangione, James Bond, TRENDING NOW, Enslavement Tech
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
116 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 4 months ago

CTB 2024-12-20 Our Hero, Luigi!

 

Topic list:
* “Cancel Culture” is “the new normal”.
* Who is benefiting from “our hero” “Luigi Mangione” shooting “United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson”?
* Who exactly is “Brian Thompson”?
* The producers of the Bond films tells you who rules the world.
* Sean Connery: Roman Catholic.
* The Bond films run only extremes from “rape her” to “let her kick your ass”.
* “Luigi Mangione” has a “crowd-sourcing” legal fund approaching $200,000 and still going.
* “Luigi Mangione” has used all that money to retain female Jew ambulance-chaser extraordinaire Karen Friedman(-)Agnifilo fresh off of her failure with “P. Diddy”.
* Who trained female Jew ambulance-chaser extraordinaire Karen Friedman(-)Agnifilo in “law”?
* Is it possible for someone on the inside to betray the Machine and “do the right thing”?
* Elijah, Elisha and Gehazi: “those with us are more than those who are against us”.
* Sherman A. Helsley: CEO of United Healthcare Group?
* What does the Machine do to get rich off of you and how can you protect yourself?
* “Healthcare Insurance” refusing to pay your claim is “TENDING NOW!”
* The sine curve of sin: God’s rules on “sex”.
* Not getting screwed violates YouTube’s “Terms of Service”.
* The philosophy behind commercials.
* Internet browsers and the “choices” technology gives you.
* The consent of victims: refusing to answer is a “yes”.
* PAYMENTS: because Sony and Microsoft need your money.
* The “Secretary-General” of the “United Nations”: career multi-million-dollar Socialist and hyper-devout Roman Catholic.
* “Kiss”: devout Jew Chiam Witz and devout Catholic Kitty-Cat Man.
* SIR Arthur IGNATIUS Conan Doyle and “Sherlock Holmes”.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Keywords
biblejesuitsjames bondluigi mangione
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy