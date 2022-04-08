© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden's Days Are Numbered, Will Obama Replace Him, UBI For Trans & FEC Nominee Admits Voter Fraud
Follow
3
Share
Report
133 views • April 08, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Biden's days are numbered, but who's next - https://summit.news/2022/04/06/tucker-carlson-like-a-pack-of-wild-dogs-democrats-have-decided-to-kill-off-weak-biden/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Could Obama be next, no really - https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2022/04/proof_has_emerged_from_the_white_house_that_bidens_presidency_is_over.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden gives smart phones to illegals so they can check in - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-administration-giving-cell-phones-to-illegal-immigrants-to-track-and-check-in-with-them
New covid symptoms - https://twitter.com/TheFreds/status/1511400295653421065?ref_src=aimlessnews
I wonder why all these young German and Austrian mayors are dropping dead - https://rairfoundation.com/epidemic-german-and-austrian-mayors-under-60-aresuddenly-and-unexpectedly-dropping-dead/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Disney hires Biden's covid propagandist - https://www.jeffdornik.com/post/disney-hires-joe-biden-s-chief-covid-vax-propagandist-as-vp-of-global-communications?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden FEC nominee admits voter fraud - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/bombshell-biden-fec-nominee-admits-name-legal-document-attesting-voting-machines-used-ga-illegally-switched-votes-one-candidate-another-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What is 5G exactly - https://trendingpolitics.com/former-telecom-exec-reveals-how-5g-is-globalist-lynchpin-for-total-social-control-knab/?ref_src=aimlessnews
New UFO report released - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/pentagon-declassifies-1500-pages-ufo-reports-claim-ufo-encounters-cause-nervous-system-damage-unaccounted-pregnancies/?ref_src=aimlessnews
I wonder what this judge knew they would find - https://nypost.com/2022/04/06/ny-judge-john-michalski-kills-himself-weeks-after-authorities-raided-his-home/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia gets even more nuts with UBI for transgender - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/socal-city-give-transgender-non-binary-residents-900-per-month-universal-basic-income/?ref_src=aimlessnews
J6 prisoner not guilty after saying cops let him in - https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/zoetillman/capitol-riot-verdict-matthew-martin-not-guilty?ref_src=aimlessnews
DC mayor thinks you're this stupid, are you - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/06/dc-mayor-bowser-now-says-she-never-supported-the-defund-the-police-movement/?ref_src=aimlessnews
See if this helps the situation at the border - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-greg-abbott-announces-plan-to-send-charter-buses-full-of-illegals-to-dc/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Men are the best women - https://twitter.com/OutlawBParker/status/1511767653169385472?ref_src=aimlessnews
Snitches get stitches - https://twitter.com/Krommsan/status/1511807192235606018?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/desantis-passes-new-bill-where-you-can-only-say-gay-to-mean-uncool-or-lame?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1511921530342567937?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - The Band "Up On Cripple Creek" on The Ed Sullivan Show - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKu0OTDvQ-w
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Biden's days are numbered, but who's next - https://summit.news/2022/04/06/tucker-carlson-like-a-pack-of-wild-dogs-democrats-have-decided-to-kill-off-weak-biden/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Could Obama be next, no really - https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2022/04/proof_has_emerged_from_the_white_house_that_bidens_presidency_is_over.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden gives smart phones to illegals so they can check in - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-administration-giving-cell-phones-to-illegal-immigrants-to-track-and-check-in-with-them
New covid symptoms - https://twitter.com/TheFreds/status/1511400295653421065?ref_src=aimlessnews
I wonder why all these young German and Austrian mayors are dropping dead - https://rairfoundation.com/epidemic-german-and-austrian-mayors-under-60-aresuddenly-and-unexpectedly-dropping-dead/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Disney hires Biden's covid propagandist - https://www.jeffdornik.com/post/disney-hires-joe-biden-s-chief-covid-vax-propagandist-as-vp-of-global-communications?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden FEC nominee admits voter fraud - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/bombshell-biden-fec-nominee-admits-name-legal-document-attesting-voting-machines-used-ga-illegally-switched-votes-one-candidate-another-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What is 5G exactly - https://trendingpolitics.com/former-telecom-exec-reveals-how-5g-is-globalist-lynchpin-for-total-social-control-knab/?ref_src=aimlessnews
New UFO report released - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/pentagon-declassifies-1500-pages-ufo-reports-claim-ufo-encounters-cause-nervous-system-damage-unaccounted-pregnancies/?ref_src=aimlessnews
I wonder what this judge knew they would find - https://nypost.com/2022/04/06/ny-judge-john-michalski-kills-himself-weeks-after-authorities-raided-his-home/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia gets even more nuts with UBI for transgender - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/socal-city-give-transgender-non-binary-residents-900-per-month-universal-basic-income/?ref_src=aimlessnews
J6 prisoner not guilty after saying cops let him in - https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/zoetillman/capitol-riot-verdict-matthew-martin-not-guilty?ref_src=aimlessnews
DC mayor thinks you're this stupid, are you - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/06/dc-mayor-bowser-now-says-she-never-supported-the-defund-the-police-movement/?ref_src=aimlessnews
See if this helps the situation at the border - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-greg-abbott-announces-plan-to-send-charter-buses-full-of-illegals-to-dc/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Men are the best women - https://twitter.com/OutlawBParker/status/1511767653169385472?ref_src=aimlessnews
Snitches get stitches - https://twitter.com/Krommsan/status/1511807192235606018?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/desantis-passes-new-bill-where-you-can-only-say-gay-to-mean-uncool-or-lame?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1511921530342567937?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - The Band "Up On Cripple Creek" on The Ed Sullivan Show - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKu0OTDvQ-w
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.