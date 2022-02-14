Biden Hit with Super Bowl Ad: ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ by Penn Senate Candidate

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Pennsylvania Senate Candidate David McCormick (R) has released a 30-second ad — featuring the now-ubiquitous chant “Let’s go, Brandon” — that will air on NBC affiliates across his state during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI.
The ad features a series of headlines detailing many of the issues facing the American people — which McCormick argues are the result of President Joe Biden and his administration’s policies — with a constant chant of “Let’s go, Brandon” in the background.