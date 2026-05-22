WTF HAPPENED TO TULSI GABBARD? - Jackson Hinkle, May 21st

I'm sharing this video from 'Jackson Hinkle'. WTF HAPPENED TO TULSI GABBARD?

This was posted yesterday, before ....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhb2B7nqTRk

Info known, today same as I posted today:

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband through his battle with "an extremely rare form of bone cancer," - Fox News

Reuters is reporting that the White House ‌forced U.S. intelligence official Tulsi Gabbard to ⁠resign from her post, a person familiar with the matter said ‌on ⁠Friday.

Adding from Rybar about this:

They forced her out after all📝



Head of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was indeed asked to step down from her position — today she announced that her husband has a severe form of cancer, so she needs to stay by his side. She added that she will complete all her affairs by June 30 and hand over the position.



Tulsi's dismissal was only a matter of time. Trump fell out with the isolationists, and Tulsi Gabbard — a consistent anti-interventionist who has spent her entire career speaking out against "unnecessary wars" abroad. Her position on Iran in the White House was never officially voiced, but Trump was aware of her disloyalty. And he couldn't tolerate that — he learned all the lessons and conclusions about disloyal people during his first term.



🚩 When National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent resigned with a public statement against the Iran campaign, Gabbard did not condemn him. Instead, she issued a pointedly cautious statement, citing the fact that the decision was made by the president personally.



🏳️At the same time, Gabbard brought Dan Caldwell into her apparatus — a former Hegseth adviser fired from the Pentagon for anti-war views. And the scandal surrounding Amaryllis Fox Kennedy became the last straw for Trump.



❗️An informal "anti-war enclave" was forming around Gabbard within the administration — not as an organized faction, but as a space where people with isolationist views found shelter and positions. Trump could no longer turn a blind eye to this.

Adding:

Trump's post and her resignation letter, he posted:

@realDonaldTrump

Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. President DONALD J. TRUMP

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116619437706453945

Adding:

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TITLE: WTF HAPPENED TO TULSI GABBARD?