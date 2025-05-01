BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alex Krainer - “Gods of Finance & dogs of War: Unmasking the Power Behind Global Conflicts”
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
10 views • 2 days ago

Quantum Nurse http://graceasagra.bio.link/

presents

Freedom International Livestream

On May 1. 2025 Thursday 12:00 PM EST

Guest: Alex Krainer


Topic: “Gods of Finance & dogs of War: Unmasking the Power Behind Global Conflicts”

www.alexkrainer.substack.com

www.TheNakedHedgie.com


Bio:


Alex Krainer is a Monaco-based market analyst, author, and former hedge fund manager. Born in socialist Yugoslavia, he later studied in the U.S. and Switzerland, earning a degree in Business and Economics. After experiencing Venezuela’s 1994 banking crisis, he returned to Croatia and served in its war of independence. In 1996, he joined an oil trading firm in Monaco, advancing to CEO and spearheading AI-driven market analysis. In 2007, he founded an investment firm, achieving strong returns during the 2008 financial crisis. He later managed tail risk strategies at Altana Wealth and, in 2020, launched Krainer Analytics to support investment managers.


Special Guest Host:

Dr Reza John Vedadi – LinkedIn Instagram



Creator Host:

Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

WELLNESS RESOURCES

• Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)

  2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

• Premier Research Labs - https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/ -

15% discount - 15%_59N84F_05

Co-Host:


Hartmut Schumacher

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


