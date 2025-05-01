Alex Krainer - “Gods of Finance & dogs of War: Unmasking the Power Behind Global Conflicts”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse
presents
Freedom International Livestream
On May 1. 2025 Thursday 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Alex Krainer
Topic: “Gods of Finance & dogs of War: Unmasking the Power Behind Global Conflicts”
Bio:
Alex Krainer is a Monaco-based market analyst, author, and former hedge fund manager. Born in socialist Yugoslavia, he later studied in the U.S. and Switzerland, earning a degree in Business and Economics. After experiencing Venezuela’s 1994 banking crisis, he returned to Croatia and served in its war of independence. In 1996, he joined an oil trading firm in Monaco, advancing to CEO and spearheading AI-driven market analysis. In 2007, he founded an investment firm, achieving strong returns during the 2008 financial crisis. He later managed tail risk strategies at Altana Wealth and, in 2020, launched Krainer Analytics to support investment managers.
Special Guest Host:
Dr Reza John Vedadi
Creator Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
https://www.quantumnurse.life/
Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Co-Host:
Hartmut Schumacher
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path