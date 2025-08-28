BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Enzyme Nutrition: The Food Enzyme Concept by Dr. Edward Howell
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
269 followers
21 views • 1 day ago

Dr. Edward Howell’s "Enzyme Nutrition" presents the revolutionary "Food Enzyme Concept," arguing that enzymes—biological catalysts charged with vital life energy—are essential for health and longevity. He asserts that lifespan is inversely linked to the depletion of the body’s enzyme potential, meaning that conserving enzymes through raw, enzyme-rich foods can promote longevity. Cooking destroys natural enzymes, forcing the pancreas to overproduce digestive enzymes, leading to metabolic imbalances, an enlarged pancreas, and chronic disease. Wild animals and traditional societies consuming raw diets exhibit better health, while modern enzymeless diets contribute to widespread illness. Howell introduces the Law of Adaptive Secretion of Digestive Enzymes, explaining that enzyme-rich foods reduce the body’s need to produce its own, preserving metabolic enzymes for repair and immunity. Despite risks like bacterial contamination, Howell advocates for raw foods and enzyme supplements to optimize health, prevent disease, and extend life—challenging conventional nutrition paradigms by emphasizing enzymes’ vital role beyond mere caloric energy.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

nowbooksbrightlearn
