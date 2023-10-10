Create New Account
Egypt Tells Biden Where To Go On Gaza
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
87 Subscribers
21 views
Published Yesterday

Clayton Morris, from Redacted News, reports from Egypt regarding the fresh outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas. He has some questions, but who has the answers?

Video source:

'Redacted' with Clayton Morris

Redacted News

Closing theme music:

'The Unsolved Murder' - by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pce tue23:03

Keywords
israelmiddle eastegyptwarpalestinianshamasmiddle east warmiddle east conflict

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket