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BOOM! Medical Journals Corrupt to the Core!.
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30 views • April 24, 2021
I discuss the horrifying reality behind "Scientific" Medical Journals using snippets from recent exposé by Off Guardian & a clip from Dr. Tenpenny & Dr. Lee Merritt. **To support my channel, please visit: https://amazingpolly.net/index.php **
THANK YOU to everyone who has written, sent things through the mail or made an online contribution. I have the BEST audience in the world!
REFERENCES:
VIDEO: Off Guardian, Perspectives on the Pandemic #13, Leemon McHenry: https://off-guardian.org/2021/04/20/watch-perspectives-on-the-pandemic-13/
VIDEO: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny/ Dr. Lee Merritt: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-sherri-tenpenny-amp-dr-lee-merritt-medical-industry-has-now-become-weaponized_DZyi7CXVwwOAkGn.html
VIDEO: Amazing Polly: Epstein, Maxwell & the Control of Science Since WW2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NHex-kecZGk/
RFK quote about Roger Ailes of Fox TV (SOTT): https://www.sott.net/article/347535-Revolution-for-Truth-Rally-Robert-F-Kennedy-Jr-exposes-corporate-media-censorship
Canada’s Censorship, Post Millennial: https://thepostmillennial.com/category/news
THANK YOU to everyone who has written, sent things through the mail or made an online contribution. I have the BEST audience in the world!
REFERENCES:
VIDEO: Off Guardian, Perspectives on the Pandemic #13, Leemon McHenry: https://off-guardian.org/2021/04/20/watch-perspectives-on-the-pandemic-13/
VIDEO: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny/ Dr. Lee Merritt: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-sherri-tenpenny-amp-dr-lee-merritt-medical-industry-has-now-become-weaponized_DZyi7CXVwwOAkGn.html
VIDEO: Amazing Polly: Epstein, Maxwell & the Control of Science Since WW2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NHex-kecZGk/
RFK quote about Roger Ailes of Fox TV (SOTT): https://www.sott.net/article/347535-Revolution-for-Truth-Rally-Robert-F-Kennedy-Jr-exposes-corporate-media-censorship
Canada’s Censorship, Post Millennial: https://thepostmillennial.com/category/news
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