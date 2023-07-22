ICU nurses describe witnessing high dose Intravenous Vitamin C do LITERAL MIRACLES for dying patients
217 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
"We thought it had to be a fluke. But then we saw patient after [dying] patient get better..."
Keywords
icuvitamincintravenousvitaminchighdose
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos