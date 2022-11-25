Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
House Of Cards Part 3
106 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published Friday |

There are old Q drops featured in this 5 part video. You may love Q or hate Q, to me it was just part of the bigger puzzle. 

 Read everything, believe nothing, in the end a pattern will appear. That is how I look at things.

You will have to pause To Read. Some slides may be out of place. 

The soundtrack is just a soundtrack no more, no less. 

Ironically, Rumble, which touts that it's a free speech platform, deleted multiple videos from this small series & gave me a social credit score to go along with the deletion. I haven't been back since.

Some topics may have been debunked by now & you are welcome to debunk what you can.


🙏Blessings Help Keep Me Online and In Your Feed🙏

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2


Keywords
trumpconspiracy theoriespresident trumppresident donald trumpdonald trumpconspiracy theorypart 3child traffickingchild sex traffickingwayfairguccichild slaverywayfair scandalrachel chandlerbalenciagahourselves of cardstrump on child traffickingtrump on human smugglinghowie mandelhowie mandel shoe stuffhowie mandel wayfair scandalwalterpearce

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket