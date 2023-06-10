Not about the video, about media control. (please read description)

I used bitchute about 5 years now. I live in Québec. I like to watch if there are any protests happening in France. Every few days, I check a search term, ''France'' or ''France protests''. Recently, there was major protests in France, the largest in Europe. The protests were not stopping the government was beginning to look very abusive. People were posting citizen media of the protests. Due to the violent nature of the government, a movement began in France for gun rights to be taken back from the government, The French revolution developed in a parallel way, with the French citizenry, recently rearmed, overthrowing the king by guillotine.

I would send the videos to the Québec and Canadian police departments, about once a week for 6 weeks. A reminder to what inevitably would come if the orders of the gun grabbing liberals were followed........



All of a sudden then, the searches I would do every few days, searches for ''France protest'', now began to generate, stricky, race based conflicts, in Europe. I felt the need to share that, because it appears not only is Bitchute compromised, but I believe this tactic, which is just pure divisiveness and distraction, highlights the laughable ability of those who are trying to protect government tyranny. Anyways I picked the one I like best, and I encourage you all to ditch bitchute and support brighteon. If you would like to see race based violence, apparently at bitchute, there is a ton, if you search ''France'', or other topics that the European governments, are affraid of.

Frankly, no pun intended, I would like a site that I can monitor the protests in France again :(



