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More Evidence of NIH Torturing Beagles for Experiments
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103 views • November 24, 2021
The mainstream media is working hard to cover up news that Anthony Fauci facilitated horrendous experiments on innocent beagle puppies. One America’s Pearson Sharp spoke with Bonnie-Jill Laflin from the Beagle Freedom Project who said if Fauci wanted to stop these inhumane tests, he could have done so a long time ago.
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