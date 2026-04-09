Hezbollah targeting of an Israeli Navy warship off the Lebanese coast using an Iranian-made Ghadir/Noor (C-802) anti-ship cruise missile (AShM)

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Hezbollah has released footage showing the targeting of an Israeli Navy warship off the Lebanese coast using an Iranian-made Ghadir/Noor (C-802) anti-ship cruise missile (AShM).
Israeli media claimed that the attack instead targeted the Royal Navy’s Daring-class (Type 45) air-defense destroyer, HMS Dragon (D35), which had put into port in the Mediterranean due to a “technical issue.”