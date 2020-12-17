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12/16/20 DNI Ratcliffe Report, China, EO 2018, HRC Sting, #WeDoNotConsent
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210 views • December 17, 2020
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12/16/20: Today, Sen. HLD Sec. Com. exposes Elect_on Fra_d in multiple States and DNI Ratcliffe's report on Election Tampering to update massive China interference....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
To support YAFTV:
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
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NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Please follow @nurseerin to learn more about the Jan. 9 Gl_bal Nurse Summit:
https://parler.com/profile/NurseErin/...
To get the letter to send to your Senators:
https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/
DNI Ratcl_ffe: 12/18 Report must include massive Ch_na Electi_n Interference:
https://www.truenewshub.com/geller/di...
POTUS EO 2018:
https://www.federalregister.gov/docum...
Forensic report on the Dom_nion machine in MI 68.5% "error rate":
https://www.scribd.com/document/48814...
L_n Wood infers Ch_na Electi_n Fr_ud in K_mp, GA Elect_on:
https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1...
G Maxwell's bail plea:
https://nypost.com/2020/12/14/ghislai...
P_trick B_rne exposes HRC sting set up by BHO:
https://www.minds.com/deepcapture/
https://www.minds.com/blog/view/11602...
Z_cherberg $500 M to turn el_ction:
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-electi...
You can also watch this video on Rumble.com
Thanks so much for supporting YAFTV!! Please Pray for the Victory of Humanity over the death loving, human enslaving cabal that seeks to gen_cide and sterilize us! WE ARE FREE!!
12/16/20: Today, Sen. HLD Sec. Com. exposes Elect_on Fra_d in multiple States and DNI Ratcliffe's report on Election Tampering to update massive China interference....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
To support YAFTV:
Paypal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Please follow @nurseerin to learn more about the Jan. 9 Gl_bal Nurse Summit:
https://parler.com/profile/NurseErin/...
To get the letter to send to your Senators:
https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/
DNI Ratcl_ffe: 12/18 Report must include massive Ch_na Electi_n Interference:
https://www.truenewshub.com/geller/di...
POTUS EO 2018:
https://www.federalregister.gov/docum...
Forensic report on the Dom_nion machine in MI 68.5% "error rate":
https://www.scribd.com/document/48814...
L_n Wood infers Ch_na Electi_n Fr_ud in K_mp, GA Elect_on:
https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1...
G Maxwell's bail plea:
https://nypost.com/2020/12/14/ghislai...
P_trick B_rne exposes HRC sting set up by BHO:
https://www.minds.com/deepcapture/
https://www.minds.com/blog/view/11602...
Z_cherberg $500 M to turn el_ction:
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-electi...
You can also watch this video on Rumble.com
Thanks so much for supporting YAFTV!! Please Pray for the Victory of Humanity over the death loving, human enslaving cabal that seeks to gen_cide and sterilize us! WE ARE FREE!!
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