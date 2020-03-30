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Prepare Our Hearts
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13 views • March 30, 2020
Do you think Jesus cares how I appear to you? Or do you think He cares more that you would know His heart for you?
Yes, I cry. I cry because I long so much for us all to come to know how much he loves us, so that we can put our hope in Him and be kept safe through the coming storm.
O Lord, that You would prepare our hearts for Your coming. Amen
Yes, I cry. I cry because I long so much for us all to come to know how much he loves us, so that we can put our hope in Him and be kept safe through the coming storm.
O Lord, that You would prepare our hearts for Your coming. Amen
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