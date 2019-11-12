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Alex Jones & Berkeley University Agree: Soap is killing you.
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40 views • November 12, 2019
Toxic soap, toothpaste & shampoo is causing serious health issues according to a UC Berkeley research study. https://www.scmp.com/news/world/article/2179189/study-links-early-puberty-girls-chemicals-shampoo-toothpaste-and-soap
And here is the infamous study about atrazine affecting frog genders: https://news.berkeley.edu/2010/03/01/frogs/
And here is the infamous study about atrazine affecting frog genders: https://news.berkeley.edu/2010/03/01/frogs/
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