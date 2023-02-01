France State TV hosts and guests were discussing, very politely among themselves, how to go about ETHNIC CLEANSING in Crimea and why it is Justified.

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In France on state tv hosts and guests were discussing, very politely among themselves, how to go about ethnic cleansing in Crimea and why it is justified on the assumption that Ukraine will recapture the Peninsula. "The Garden" as EU Foreign Policy commissioner Borell called the EU, showing how wonderful, well wishing and civilized it is.